Thomas "Tom" Evans
ELMWOOD - Thomas "Tom" M. Evans, 73, of Elmwood, passed away at 3:35 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born December 16, 1946, to James Clark and Ella Mae (Swift) Evans, in Canton. He married Peggy Jaggard on April 6, 1965, in Lewistown. She survives.
He is also survived by three children, Kim (Dave) O'Dell of Pekin, Michael (Kim) Evans of Norwood, and Jennifer (Gary) Blackard of Farmington; one brother, James (Pat) Evans; two sisters, Carol Danz and Linda Morgan; three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Meghan, and Caleb; and five great-grandchildren, Jensen, Harper, Ella, Jackson, and Cadence.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Joe Evans and Bobby Evans.
Tom worked at the Michela and Clark grocery store in Farmington and then at a food brokerage, PAVEY Sales Force, where he was "Salesman of the Year" several times becoming District Manager of the business. He later was a Pharmacy Technician at Methodist Medical Center for 12 years where he retired from in 2012.
Tom was a good, funny, kind man that loved his family…..and golf. He was the past president of Maple Lane Country Club for several years. He has now joined the rest of his weekend foursome.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service will be held at Elmwood Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to B.Y.E. Ambulance and Elmwood Fire Department.
