Thomas F. Kelly
PEORIA -- Fr. Thomas F. Kelly, 89, of Peoria passed away at 7:19 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Independence Village.
Born July 11, 1930, in Peoria, he was the son of Martin and Margaret (O'Loughlin) Kelly. He was a Spalding Institute class of 1948 graduate and further went on to attain his Master's Degree in Theology. He was ordained on May 27, 1956. Asst., St. Joseph, Rock Island, 1956; St. Paul, Odell, 1958; Asst. Chaplain, Newman Foundation, Champaign, 1959; Chaplain, Newman Foundation, Bradley University, Peoria, 1963; Co-Pastor, St. Columba, Ottawa, 1973; Adm., St. Columba, Ottawa, 1974; Co-Pastor, St. Columba, Ottawa, 1974; Pastor, St. Columba, Ottawa, 1978; Leave of absence, 1983; Adm., St. Mary, Tiskilwa, 1983; Pastor, St. Anthony, Bartonville, 1985; Senior status, 1999.
Survivors include two sisters, Elizabeth Vickrey of South Elgin, IL, and Rosemary Kelly of Elk Grove, IL; three nieces, Caitlin Kelly of Washington, D.C., Megan Mercer of Virginia and Mary Rosenquist of Chicago; two nephews, Tim Vickrey of Elgin and Jim Vickrey of Lockport, IL; and two special friends, Sister Eleanor Hoffmann and Sister Rosalind Forrest.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Fr. Joseph Kelly and Jerry Kelly.
There will be a private family funeral Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bartonville. Fr. David Heinz and Msgr. Douglas Hennessy will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria. A public memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials in Fr. Kelly's memory may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church.
