Thomas F. Kelly
1930 - 2020
PEORIA -- Fr. Thomas F. Kelly, 89, of Peoria passed away at 7:19 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Independence Village.
Born July 11, 1930, in Peoria, he was the son of Martin and Margaret (O'Loughlin) Kelly. He was a Spalding Institute class of 1948 graduate and further went on to attain his Master's Degree in Theology. He was ordained on May 27, 1956. Asst., St. Joseph, Rock Island, 1956; St. Paul, Odell, 1958; Asst. Chaplain, Newman Foundation, Champaign, 1959; Chaplain, Newman Foundation, Bradley University, Peoria, 1963; Co-Pastor, St. Columba, Ottawa, 1973; Adm., St. Columba, Ottawa, 1974; Co-Pastor, St. Columba, Ottawa, 1974; Pastor, St. Columba, Ottawa, 1978; Leave of absence, 1983; Adm., St. Mary, Tiskilwa, 1983; Pastor, St. Anthony, Bartonville, 1985; Senior status, 1999.
Survivors include two sisters, Elizabeth Vickrey of South Elgin, IL, and Rosemary Kelly of Elk Grove, IL; three nieces, Caitlin Kelly of Washington, D.C., Megan Mercer of Virginia and Mary Rosenquist of Chicago; two nephews, Tim Vickrey of Elgin and Jim Vickrey of Lockport, IL; and two special friends, Sister Eleanor Hoffmann and Sister Rosalind Forrest.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Fr. Joseph Kelly and Jerry Kelly.
There will be a private family funeral Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bartonville. Fr. David Heinz and Msgr. Douglas Hennessy will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria. A public memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials in Fr. Kelly's memory may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
