Thomas Goodspeed
Thomas Goodspeed
MORTON - Thomas R. Goodspeed, 31, of Morton passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, after complications from a motorcycle accident.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Bethany Missionary Church, 2525 East Washington St., East Peoria, IL, with Pastor Joe Weyer and Pastor Tim Bohm officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the service at the church. Masks and social distancing will take place.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bethany Missionary Church
AUG
15
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Bethany Missionary Church
