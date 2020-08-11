Thomas Goodspeed

MORTON - Thomas R. Goodspeed, 31, of Morton passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, after complications from a motorcycle accident.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Bethany Missionary Church, 2525 East Washington St., East Peoria, IL, with Pastor Joe Weyer and Pastor Tim Bohm officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the service at the church. Masks and social distancing will take place.



