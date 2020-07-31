1/
Thomas Gryl
1936 - 2020
MORTON – Thomas J. Gryl, 84, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 10, 1936 in Chicago, Ill., to John and Mary (Kasperski) Gryl. He married Dorothy Rost on October 19, 1957, in Cicero, Ill.
Surviving are his wife, Dorothy Gryl of Morton; four sons, Mark (Margaret) Gryl of Highland Park, Ill., Stephen Gryl of Wheaton, Ill., Tim (Kim) Gryl of Morton; and Kevin (Lisa) Gryl of Downers Grove, Ill.; daughter, Kimberly Gryl of Phoenix, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Marie and Matthew Gryl, Elizabeth and Nathan Gryl, Michael and Nicholas Gryl, and Matthew and Ryan Wiegand; sisters, Marilyn (Rick) Marrese and Joan (Ron) Swade; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Gryl, in October 2019.
Thomas enjoyed reading books, traveling, old cars and trains.
Cremation rites have been accorded. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
