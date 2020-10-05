1/
Thomas Gryl
Thomas Gryl
MORTON - Thomas J. Gryl, 84, of Morton passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the memorial Mass and masks are required.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
