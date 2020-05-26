|
Thomas H. Park
PEORIA - Thomas H. Park, age 78, of Peoria passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center in Peoria.
Thomas was born on December 26, 1941, in Peoria, IL, to Edward W. and Hazel (Howe) Park. Both Edward and Hazel preceded him in death. Thomas is survived by his cousins.
Thomas was a member of the PARC community and worked as a custodian for the Peoria Public Schools. He was also a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria.
A private family graveside service will be held at Springdale Cemetery, where he will be interred next to his parents. Arrangements are under the care of Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020