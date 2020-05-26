Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 682-6616
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Park
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Park


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas H. Park Obituary
Thomas H. Park
PEORIA - Thomas H. Park, age 78, of Peoria passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center in Peoria.
Thomas was born on December 26, 1941, in Peoria, IL, to Edward W. and Hazel (Howe) Park. Both Edward and Hazel preceded him in death. Thomas is survived by his cousins.
Thomas was a member of the PARC community and worked as a custodian for the Peoria Public Schools. He was also a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria.
A private family graveside service will be held at Springdale Cemetery, where he will be interred next to his parents. Arrangements are under the care of Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -