Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL 61530
(309) 467-2423
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Olio Township Cemetery
1015 South Main Street
Eureka, IL
Thomas Harper


1950 - 2019
Thomas Harper Obituary
Thomas Harper
MORTON - Thomas "Tom" Harper, 69, Morton, IL, passed away at 3:56 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on July 31, 1950, in Pekin, IL, a son of Gerald and Bonnie Gher Harper.
Survivors include five great-nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jim Harper.
He was involved in the family business in Eureka and Morton.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Olio Township Cemetery, 1015 South Main Street Eureka, Illinois. The Rev. Jennie Churchman will officiate.
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
