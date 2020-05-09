|
Thomas Humm Trager
PEORIA - Thomas Humm Trager, age 88, of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Manor Court surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 25, 1931 in Peoria, he is the son of Clyde Christian and Virginia (Humm) Trager. He attended Columbia Grade School and graduated from Peoria High School in 1949. He went to Dartmouth College and graduated in 1953. Thomas honorably served in the United States Army Counter Intelligence Corp from 1953 during the Korean War until his discharge in 1956. After his military service, Thomas entered Ohio State University Law School in September 1956, transferring to the University of Illinois Law School in 1957, where he received his law degree in 1959. On July 28, 1956, he married Alethe Mary McDonough in Bay Village, Ohio. She preceded him in death on January 1, 1983. On May 24, 1985 he married Joyce Becker Blaydes at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral.
In 1960, Thomas began practicing law with his father in the law firm of Trager & Trager. He was an Assistant State's Attorney of Peoria County serving in the administrations of State's Attorneys James Cunningham and George Kennedy until 1966. Thomas joined the firm of Vonachen & Lawless as a partner in October of 1966, which became Vonachen, Lawless, Trager & Slevin. From 1982 through 2011, he continuously served as the Public Administrator and Guardian Ad Litem for Peoria County. During this period, Thomas represented various municipalities of Peoria County, including the City of Chillicothe and the Villages of Peoria Heights and Glasford.
He was a member of the Peoria County and American Bar Associations and participated in the Inns of Court and Abraham Lincoln Inn. Thomas practiced before the Illinois State Courts and the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Thomas was a member of The University of Illinois Lawyers Alumni Club, Dartmouth Alumni Club of Chicago, the Illinois Valley Yacht and Canoe Club and served as past President of the Bradley Braves Chiefs Club. He received the Volunteer Community Award from the Salvation Army and was a member and supporter of the Hooked on Fishing Program and Ducks Unlimited.
Survivors include his wife Joyce Trager of Peoria; four children: Dr. William L. (Meg) Trager of Sheboygan, WI, Timothy J. (Alba) Trager of Goleta, CA, Richard T. (Jill) Trager of Midland, MI, and Libby Ann (John) Trager-Reich of Inver Grove Heights, MN; and three step-children: Ginger (Frank) Blaydes-Shalkowski of Torrance, CA, Geffrey R. (Suzanne) Blaydes of Sun Prairie, WI, and Robert L. Blaydes II of Torrance, CA. Thomas was a very proud grandfather of twelve.
Thomas was also preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, William R. Trager.
Cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial service and interment of ashes in Mt. Hawley Cemetery will take place at a later date.
The family wishes to extended their deepest thanks to the Manor Court, Unity Point Methodist Crescent eighth floor and Vitas Hospice staffs for their love and care of Thomas.
Memorials in Thomas's memory may be made to Hooked on Fishing or Ducks Unlimited.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 9 to May 11, 2020