Thomas J. Caldwell
PEORIA — Thomas J. Caldwell, 78, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria, with Father James Pankiewicz as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the mausoleum.
Tom was born on October 31, 1940, in Peoria, a son of Clyde and Margaret (Rohman) Caldwell. They preceded in death. He was also preceded by his sisters Margaret Ann Caldwell, Rita Brecklin, Mary Schultz and Bernadette Langan.
He is survived by his siblings Richard (Marlene) Caldwell of Peoria, John (Barbara Garretts) Caldwell of Tremont, Dan (Beverly) Caldwell, Angela Easter and Lori Koger, all of Peoria; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Tom was a laborer working out of Laborers International Union 165 until his retirement. He was a 3rd-degree Knight of Columbus at St. Jude Council 4333. He was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
He truly enjoyed spending time with his special niece, Julie, at estate sales. He was avid fan of all sports, but would turn off the game if a NASCAR race was on. He was a kind and sweet person who never knew a stranger. If you met Tom, he was your friend. He was very special in many people's lives and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's memory to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or to a .
Tom's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 W. Lake Ave. in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019