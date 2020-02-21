|
Thomas J Harmon
DUNLAP - Thomas Harmon, 74, formerly of Dunlap, died peacefully on Feb. 19, 2020 at home in Albuquerque, NM.
Tom is survived by his wife Marsha; children, Doug (Jen) Harmon of Trivoli, Denise (Andrew) Worsfold of Earlham, IA, and Danielle (Jim) Hearn of Morton; Grandchildren: Kyle Harmon, Joseph and Michael Hearn. Tom is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Harmon.
Tom was born on Dec. 6, 1945 in Raleigh, NC. He served in the Navy on the Destroyer USS William C Lawe. He returned to the Princeville/Dunlap area where he worked the family farm.
Tom was very proud of the Dunlap community where he served as water commissioner as well as on the volunteer fire department for many years. Later, he moved to Colorado and was a building inspector for the City of Fountain before retiring to Albuquerque, N.M.
A memorial service has been planned for March 14 at Hope In Christ Church in Albuquerque. Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the donor's choice.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020