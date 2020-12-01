1/1
Thomas J. McCoy
1961 - 2020
DAHINDA - Thomas Joseph McCoy, 59, of Dahinda joined our Heavenly Father on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Tom was born on September 8, 1961, in Peoria to parents, Billie and Jeanne McCoy.
He is survived by his parents of Princeville; two sisters, Susan (Chris) Magnuson of Normal and Anna (John) Donahoe of Champaign; five nieces, Shelby, Hannah, Grace, Frances and Sarah; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tom lived with his parents and two sisters in Princeville his entire childhood, in the house next to his grandparents' farm. He spent many summer days playing outside and perfecting his style as a first baseman at the Kickapoo ball fields, or traveling to northern Minnesota to visit his cousins. He graduated from Princeville High School, where he was a talented athlete. He was also known for his fun-loving personality. He played football and baseball at Monmouth College, while studying Pre-Med. He also played baseball while attending Quincy College.
Tom loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and being in nature. For over 35 years, he worked outside, first at GreenView Nursery, and then building a successful business, Thompson McCoy Earthmoving, with his longtime friend and business partner, Matt Thompson. He was a gentle giant with a giving heart, who was devoted to and adored by his family and his golden lab, Pearl. He was very generous with his time and resources, and enjoyed serving his business clients across Central Illinois and treated them all as his friends and neighbors.
Tom had an excellent sense of humor that was enjoyed by his many friends and family, and was a man of many surprises and hidden talents, often showcasing a new recipe, creative exploit or previously unknown wealth of knowledge. He had an extensive vinyl collection, to go along with his pontoon, four wheeler and other outdoor toys. He was an avid listener and was always the first to inquire about others and the last to speak about himself. He made the world a better place than it was when he found it.
Tom battled sinus cancer for the past year with great courage and strength. He will be remembered for his bravery, kindness, quick wit and much more.
His graveside service will be Friday, December 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Jubilee Churchyard Cemetery in Brimfield. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind at www.guidingeyes.org.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left for Tom's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Jubilee Churchyard Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
(309) 385-4414
