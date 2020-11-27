Thomas "Tom" J. White
WASHINGTON – Thomas "Tom" Joseph White, 73, of Washington, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Tom was born in Peoria, IL on March 19, 1947 to Paul R. and Mary A. Kacura White. He graduated from Washington Community High School in Washington in the Class of 1965 and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force after two tours in Vietnam. He married his high school sweetheart, Christine Ann Nordling on June 30, 1973 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington. They were the proud parents of two daughters, Trisha and Stephany. He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. as a tech engineer in 2003.
Tom is survived by his wife of 47 years, Chris; his daughter, Trisha (Ben) Sayre and grandchildren, Chloe, Eli, and Liam Sayre all of Hilliard, OH. He is also survived by his siblings; Kris (Dave) Carius of Washington, IL, Paula (Darwin) Sloan of Apache Junction, AZ, Pat (Colleen) White of Palmer, AK, and Rick (Sue) White of Apache Junction, AZ; brother-in-law, Eric Nordling of Schaumburg, IL sister-in-law, Carol Nordling of Edmonds, WA, and a host of family and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother, Ida White, and his daughter, Stephany.
Tom loved his family and helping his girls become the best they could be. One of his sayings that became a family motto with regards to softball and life in general was "If you're going to be dumb, you gotta be tough". He loved watching them play fast pitch softball and then his grandkids play softball, soccer, and baseball. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, family genealogy and was an avid woodworker. Another of Tom's favorite sayings was "Do not cry for what you've lost. Smile for what you've had". He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Tom may be made to Wounded Warriors
or Make A Wish Foundation of Illinois.
There will be no services at this time due to Covid-19. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
