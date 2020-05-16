|
|
Thomas John Herman
MORTON - Thomas John Herman, 74, of Longview, Texas, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, of Covid 19.
Tom was born on July 28, 1945, in Peoria, Illinois, to Conrad and Helen Hermann of Morton, Illinois. He lived in Morton, IL, and San Antonio, TX. He graduated from Morton High School in 1963. He attended Iowa University and Officer Candidate Academy in Quonset Point, RI, achieving the rank of Lieutenant.
He continued his education at the University of Illinois Physical Therapist School in Chicago. He practiced physical therapy for 45 years in Longview, TX, where he raised his family.
He is survived by by 3 sons, Brian (Anne) Herman of Boerne, TX, Scott (Stephanie) Herman of Kerville, TX, and Nathan (Ariel) Herman of Chicago, IL; 1 daughter, Megan (James) Everett of Houston, TX; 1 sister, Bonnie Hermann of Dunedin, Florida; and four grandchildren. Many other friends and family members will sadly miss him.
In light of current events, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
Memorials can be made online at http://nbbctx.org/giving, or sent to New Beginnings Church, 2137 E. George Richey Road, Longview, TX 75604.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020