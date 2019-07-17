Home

Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
305 N Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL 61491
(309) 695-3131
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
305 N Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL 61491
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
305 N Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL 61491
Thomas L. Browning


1942 - 2019
Thomas L. Browning Obituary
Thomas L. Browning
WYOMING - Thomas L. Browning, 77, of Wyoming passed away at 2:55 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home.
His memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. The Rev. Rebecca Klemm will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
For full obituary and to leave condolences for Thomas's family, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 17 to July 19, 2019
