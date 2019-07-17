|
Thomas L. Browning
WYOMING - Thomas L. Browning, 77, of Wyoming passed away at 2:55 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home.
His memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. The Rev. Rebecca Klemm will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 17 to July 19, 2019