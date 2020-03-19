|
Thomas Larry Ogle
PEORIA - Thomas Larry Ogle, age 79, of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 9:50 p.m. at the OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born Aug. 23, 1940 in Maryville, TN to Thomas M. and Velma (McNeilly) Ogle. They preceded him in death along with one son, Jason Ogle.
Survivors include five children: Lynn McLeod, Leeann Ogle, Thomas W. Ogle, Glen Ogle, James Ogle, 16 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters: Marolyn Wakeley, Pamela McGarr, Regina Reed-Thompson, three brothers: Bobby Ogle, Billy Ogle, Jerry Ogle, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry worked for Kreiling Roofing in Peoria for over 40 years retiring in 2001. He was a member of the roofers Local 69.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of Larry's life will be at a later date. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020