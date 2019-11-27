|
|
Thomas Libotte
WASHINGTON – Thomas E. Libotte, 77, of Washington, passed away at 1:12 pm Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Feb. 27, 1942 in Mattoon, IL to William Hollis and Belva Irene Baldwin Libotte. He married Joyce Leanette Mingus in Lerna, IL on Sept. 7, 1960. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Jamie Lin Libotte of Washington; five grandchildren, Michael Timothy (La Desta) Libotte of Washington, Amanda Rachelle (Derek) High of Springfield, Nathaniel C. Libotte of Washington, Noah A. Libotte of Washington, Gabriel Thomas Libotte of Washington; five great-grandchildren, Kile, Alexis, Jordyn, Harper, Michael; two nieces, Suzy (Ed) Walters, Diana Browning; and three great-nephews, Eddie, Josh and Dan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Michael Duane Libotte on Oct. 19, 1979; and his sister, Martha Redd.
Thomas was a United States Army Veteran serving from 1960-1966 with three years active duty. He worked as a police officer for the City of Washington, retiring in 2001 after 28½ years of service. Prior to his work as a police officer he worked at Wabco in Peoria and Baurer Furniture in Washington.
Tom was a fun guy and had many talents; he was an all around handyman and an exceptional carpenter/furniture maker. He was a history buff, especially WWII, Civil War, and Abraham Lincoln. He was an avid Cubs fan. All of his grandkids agree that he was an "Outstanding" Grandpa and loved spending time with his family.
Tom was a member of Washington Christian Church where his Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Browning will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 9 to 11am on Saturday at the church. Inurnment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to his church, or to International Disaster Emergency Services (IDES).
Thomas' memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019