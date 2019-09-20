|
Thomas Maloney
PEORIA - Thomas M. Maloney, 73, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at his home in Peoria.
Tom was born in Peoria on September 29, 1945, grew up in Bartonville, and lived in Peoria his entire adult life.
He is survived by his wife, Ingelore "Chris" Mueller Brownlee Maloney; daughters, Pam Alwan and Cindy (John) Morris; son, Tommy (Erin) Maloney; and step-daughter, Angela (Eric) Beine. Also surviving are his twelve grandchildren, Mason (Natalia), Caitlin, Matt and Joey Alwan, Jordan and Taylor Morris and Merrick, Aidan, Quinn, Brennan, Sloan and Elliot Maloney; siblings, Sandy (Rick) Kopp, Susie (Jerry) Twyman, Roberta "Bertie" Rivera, Barb Ray and Tom Hacket; sister-in-law, Anna Rose Hacket; his nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Margit, Manfred, Monika and Fred Mueller, all of Germany.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob (Anna) Maloney and Eleanor Rynearson Maloney; siblings, Patricia Henderson and Sam Hacket; and his first wife, Dorothy Bale Maloney.
Tom was a proud lifelong Peorian whose careers included working for Keystone, managing the local Prudential Insurance agency, and starting his own business, PCT Cleaning. As an avid Chicago Cubs fan, he proudly celebrated the 2016 World Series victory. He was a great film enthusiast who could quote from hundreds of classic American films. His athletic career at Limestone High School prepared him well for years of coaching in adulthood, including T-ball, football, basketball and baseball. He served as an IHSA basketball referee. He enjoyed golf and fishing. Like his father, he was a great storyteller and fond of practical jokes. He never missed a birthday party or a sporting event of his children and grandchildren. They all called him "Poppy" and gravitated toward his energetic and positive nature. He will be dearly missed.
Special thanks to Compassus Hospice and the team of Dr. Patel, Dr. Jacob and Dr. Malebranche.
In accordance with his wishes, a private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation or the Shriners in his name.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019