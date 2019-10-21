|
|
Thomas Marlott
PEORIA - Thomas Addison Marlott, 83, of Peoria passed away at 12:22 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born Aug. 18, 1936, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., to William John and Louise Mary (McCarthy) Marlott, he married Marilyn Ann (Vermillion) Rosenak on June 4, 1993, in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Scott Marlott of Peoria; one daughter, Melissa Keller of Chicago; three step-sons, Denis (Becky) Rosenak of Pekin, Jack (Sue) Rosenak of Mapleton and Mark (Mary) Rosenak of Pekin; his son-in-law, Fran Bourdeau of Pekin; twelve grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Bill (Nancy) Marlott of Bartonville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one step-daughter, Mary H. Bourdeau; one brother, James Marlott; and one half brother, Richard Hally.
He had served in the United States Army and was a member of Limestone American Legion Post 979 in Bartonville.
Tom retired from Caterpillar, Inc. in 1998 as a scheduler, with 20 years of service in East Peoria. He previously had worked at Hyster in Peoria for 15 years.
An avid golfer, he played in the River Cup for many years with Team Peoria. He was a big baseball fan and followed his Chicago Cubs. He was a longtime member of Peoria Elks Lodge #20.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Craig Hislope will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019