MORTON - Thomas LeRoy Mayland, 80, of Springfield, formerly of Morton, died at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. John's Hospital.
Thomas was born on July 27, 1938, in Chicago, the son of Harry and Mildred Stillwell Mayland. Thomas married Jane Capozzielli on November 13, 1965, in Chicago.
Thomas attended Washburn Tech and Illinois Central College in East Peoria. He worked in the hydraulics industry in sales and design. He lived most of his life in Morton. Thomas was an inventor and labeled several patents. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, gardening and working on cars with his sons. He loved to fish and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindy Mayland; sisters, Joyce and Iola; and brother, Richard Mayland.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Mayland of Springfield; sons, Eric (Aimee) Mayland of Springfield and Brian (Katie) Mayland of Springfield; three grandchildren, Adam, Noah and Tommie Mayland of Springfield; and brother, Harry Mayland of Trevor, WI.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family will be hosting memorial ceremonies at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to /, Greater Midwest Affiliate Memorials and Tributes, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674; or , 675 E. Linton, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 7 to July 9, 2019