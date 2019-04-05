|
|
Thomas McClary
PEKIN ~ Thomas Leroy McClary, 81, of Pekin, passed away at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at UnityPoint Health – Methodist in Peoria.
Born May 28, 1937 in St. Elmo to Leroy William "Bill" and Evelyn (Guthrie) McClary, he married Beverly Kay Hawkins on June 13, 1956 in St. Elmo. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Marva (Wayne) Golden of Manito and Heidi McKeown of Pekin; one son, Thomas (Bonnie) McClary of Pekin; ten grandchildren; Jason (Megan) Golden, Todd (Tanya) Golden, Robbie (Sara) Golden, Corey (Sami) Golden, Chad (Heather Karker) Heilman, Jeff Heilman, Kyle (Lexi) Heilman, Ryan (Jamie) McClary, Michelle (Matthew Minor) McClary, and Tyler McClary; twenty-seven great-grandchildren, Bailey, Logan, Davin, Morgan, Robert, Baily, Sidney, Madison, Ethan, Kali, Breanna, Chloe, Ella, Jaydence, Harper, Madelyn, Malcom, Harlynn, Carter, Kaiden, Kason, Maeleigh, Skyler, Draden, Maxx, Jaleigha, and Alyssa, whom he helped raise; one great-granddaughter; Cami; three sisters, Ruth (Don) Durbin and Joan (Paul) Browning, both Pekin, and Angie (Steve) Benassi of North Pekin; and one brother, Adolph Arnold of East Peoria. He was looking forward to the births of a great-grandchild and a great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Evelyn and Robert "Dutch" Arnold; father, Leroy McClary; four brothers, Roger McClary, Harvey McClary, Frank McClary, and John Arnold; and one sister, Edna Butler.
Tom worked for Aventine in Pekin for 44 years, retiring in 1999 as a steep house operator.
He was a member for over 60 years of the North Pekin Church of the Nazarene and had served on the church board. He was a former union committeeman for 6 years and was a retired member of the AFL-CIO.
Tom had played the guitar and sang with several Bluegrass Gospel Bands. He had volunteered at the Manville Nazarene Camp and Retreat Center with his wife, Bev, as housekeepers for 8 years. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan.
His funeral will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Ron Jansen and Pastor Irene Lewis-Wimbley will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Spring Lake Cemetery in rural Manito.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Pekin Church of the Nazarene, 126 South Main Street, North Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019