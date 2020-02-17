|
Thomas Milus
EAST PEORIA - Thomas Leonard Milus, 92, of East Peoria passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his residence. He was formerly of Peoria.
Born June 21, 1927, in Seneca to John Joseph and Anna Johanna (Kramer) Milus, he first married Barbara Jean Sayles. He later married Janice A. (Griffith) Moretto on April 12, 1974, in Peoria. She died on Sept. 10, 2012, in Peoria. He was also preceded in death by his parents and one son, Stewart Michael Milus.
Surviving are two sons, Thomas (Joann Brian) Milus of Pleasanton, Calif., and John Joseph (Sherry Leonard) Milus of Peoria and sons, Michael & Justin; one daughter, Mary Kathleen "Kathy" (Jim) Burdette of Morton; three grandchildren, Alexa Milus, Joshua Milus and Aaron (Cristen) Milus; one sister, Beverly Gondolfi; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves a daughter-in-law, Laura Milus of Boise, Idaho; and her son, Levi.
A United States Navy veteran of World War II, Tom was a member of Bartonville American Legion Post 979.
Tom was a longtime engineer with Illinois Bell in Peoria and then later with AT&T, retiring in 1982 with 35 years of service. He then worked as an engineer in retirement for Byers Corporation, much of the time with AT&T. He was a member of the Pioneer Club with AT&T.
In his free time, Tom liked to work with his hands and do carpentry work and even built his first family home.
He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Peoria. He also was a member and volunteer of the Knights of Columbus.
His funeral Mass will be at noon on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Peoria. Father Don Roszkowski will celebrate the Mass. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. Cremation will be accorded following the funeral Mass and private inurnment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020