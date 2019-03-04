|
|
Thomas N. Tennyson
WASHINGTON - Thomas N. Tennyson, 71, formerly of Washington, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at his home in Woodstock, GA.
The only son of Ruth and James, he is survived by his wife of 49 years, Deborah; his three daughters, Krista Tennyson (John Fevola), Lori Bartik (Jeff) and Sara Blakely (Greg); and six grandchildren, Alex, Meghan, Liam, Jocelyn, Emerson and Violet; as well as sisters, Linda Tennyson and Peggy Tennyson.
A celebration of life will be held at Washington Five Points on Sunday, March 10, at 2 p.m. Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Washington Wrestling Club.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019