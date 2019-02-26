|
Thomas O'Connell
MORTON - Thomas O'Connell Jr., 90, of Morton passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Tom was born on October 16, 1928, in Dana, Ill., to Thomas and Emma (Louis) O'Connell. He married DeLores Zulz on November 27, 1952, in Wenona, Ill. They were married for 66 years. She survives.
Also surviving are four children, Greg (Judy) O'Connell of North Fort Myers, Fla., Sue (Paul) Mroz of Peoria, Julie Bishop of Jupiter, Fla., and Michael (Wiesia Mancewicz) O'Connell of Chicago; three grandchildren, Christina (Brian) Burmester of Renton, Wash., Brittany (Brian) Barnett of Fishers, Ind., and Zachary Bishop of Jupiter, Fla.; four great-grandchildren, Blake and Kate Barnett and Andi and Austin Burmester; and one brother, Jack O'Connell of Eureka.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.
Tom attended schools in Dana and Minonk and graduated from Illinois State Normal University. He taught school in Dana, Minonk and Lacon. He was an agent for Northwestern Mutual Life for 53 years and was a proud member of the Million Dollar Round Table.
He was a die-hard Cubs fan and enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and bowling.
Tom was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where a visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, with a mass of Christian burial following at 11 a.m., officiated by Msgr. Gerald T. Ward. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. in Saint Mary's Cemetery in Wenona, Ill.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care, St. Jude Runs or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Apostolic Christian Restmor for the loving care they provided Tom.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019