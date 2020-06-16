Thomas Richard Goodspeed
MORTON – Thomas R. Goodspeed, 31, of Morton, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, after complications from a motorcycle accident.
He was born on October 14, 1988, in Peoria, to Guion and Theresa (Wilson) Goodspeed.
Surviving are his parents of Morton; sister, Danielle (Eric) Miller of Pesotum, Ill.; four aunts, Marilyn (Ed) Boore of Germantown Hills, Laurie (Tim) Bailey of Washington, Tammy (Ralph) Gilles of Washburn, Ill. and Tonya (Mac) Clements of Tremont; and two nephews, Christian and Sawyer Miller of Pesotum, Ill.; paternal grandmother, Shirley Goodspeed of East Peoria; maternal grandmother, Linda Wilson of East Peoria; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Thomas V. Goodspeed; maternal grandfather, Richard P. Wilson; and one uncle, Richard Wilson Jr.
Thomas was a 2007 Morton High School graduate. He attended WyoTech automotive school in Laramie, Wyo., where he obtained his associates degree. Thomas worked at Versa Press in Spring Bay, Ill.
Throughout Thomas' childhood, he was involved with Boy Scouts. Thomas was currently a member of Undivided Kustoms, a truck club and he enjoyed radio-controlled cars.
Thomas was a loving son, brother, a fantastic uncle, someone who was always there to help his friends and was known as the "Gentle Giant."
Thomas' wishes were honored by being a Gift of Hope Donor.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Gift of Hope or Bethany Missionary Church in East Peoria.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
MORTON – Thomas R. Goodspeed, 31, of Morton, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, after complications from a motorcycle accident.
He was born on October 14, 1988, in Peoria, to Guion and Theresa (Wilson) Goodspeed.
Surviving are his parents of Morton; sister, Danielle (Eric) Miller of Pesotum, Ill.; four aunts, Marilyn (Ed) Boore of Germantown Hills, Laurie (Tim) Bailey of Washington, Tammy (Ralph) Gilles of Washburn, Ill. and Tonya (Mac) Clements of Tremont; and two nephews, Christian and Sawyer Miller of Pesotum, Ill.; paternal grandmother, Shirley Goodspeed of East Peoria; maternal grandmother, Linda Wilson of East Peoria; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Thomas V. Goodspeed; maternal grandfather, Richard P. Wilson; and one uncle, Richard Wilson Jr.
Thomas was a 2007 Morton High School graduate. He attended WyoTech automotive school in Laramie, Wyo., where he obtained his associates degree. Thomas worked at Versa Press in Spring Bay, Ill.
Throughout Thomas' childhood, he was involved with Boy Scouts. Thomas was currently a member of Undivided Kustoms, a truck club and he enjoyed radio-controlled cars.
Thomas was a loving son, brother, a fantastic uncle, someone who was always there to help his friends and was known as the "Gentle Giant."
Thomas' wishes were honored by being a Gift of Hope Donor.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Gift of Hope or Bethany Missionary Church in East Peoria.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.