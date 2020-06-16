Thomas Richard Goodspeed
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Richard Goodspeed
MORTON – Thomas R. Goodspeed, 31, of Morton, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, after complications from a motorcycle accident.
He was born on October 14, 1988, in Peoria, to Guion and Theresa (Wilson) Goodspeed.
Surviving are his parents of Morton; sister, Danielle (Eric) Miller of Pesotum, Ill.; four aunts, Marilyn (Ed) Boore of Germantown Hills, Laurie (Tim) Bailey of Washington, Tammy (Ralph) Gilles of Washburn, Ill. and Tonya (Mac) Clements of Tremont; and two nephews, Christian and Sawyer Miller of Pesotum, Ill.; paternal grandmother, Shirley Goodspeed of East Peoria; maternal grandmother, Linda Wilson of East Peoria; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Thomas V. Goodspeed; maternal grandfather, Richard P. Wilson; and one uncle, Richard Wilson Jr.
Thomas was a 2007 Morton High School graduate. He attended WyoTech automotive school in Laramie, Wyo., where he obtained his associates degree. Thomas worked at Versa Press in Spring Bay, Ill.
Throughout Thomas' childhood, he was involved with Boy Scouts. Thomas was currently a member of Undivided Kustoms, a truck club and he enjoyed radio-controlled cars.
Thomas was a loving son, brother, a fantastic uncle, someone who was always there to help his friends and was known as the "Gentle Giant."
Thomas' wishes were honored by being a Gift of Hope Donor.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Gift of Hope or Bethany Missionary Church in East Peoria.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved