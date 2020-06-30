Thomas Whitten
1939 - 2020
Thomas Whitten
PEORIA - Thomas R. Whitten, 81, of Clermont, Florida, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at South Lake Hospital in Clermont, Florida.
Arrangements are in the caring guidance of Winter Oak Funeral Home in Winter Garden, Florida. Visit Tom's memorial page at https://tinyurl.com/TWhitten.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
