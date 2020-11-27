Thomas Wojtas
PEKIN - Thomas John Wojtas, 77, of Pekin passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at his home.
He was born on June 8, 1943, three months premature, in Chicago to John and Helen (Litwin) Wojtas. He married Joy Eklin in 1968 in Chicago and moved to central Illinois where he lived for the next 52 years.
Surviving are wife, Joy; daughter, Karen (Derek) Gallardo of Arlington, Va.; son, John (Jennifer) Wojtas of Clovis, Calif. and Joy's sister, Shirley and brother-in-law, Rodney Williams of Pekin and of course Sasha the beloved Siberian Husky.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister, Vivian Haddow.
Tom grew up in the Roseland area of Chicago, where he attended the public schools. He graduated from Fenger High School in 1962. In college, he played football at Navy Pier, later transferring to the University of Illinois in Champaign. When his dad passed away suddenly, Tom returned back home. He eventually finished his bachelor's degree in education from Bradley and enjoyed fraternity life as a Theta Xi where he developed life-long friendships. After graduation he went on to student teach at East Peoria High School in Physical Education and coached. Tom's first teaching job was at Robein School in East Peoria where he taught Physical Education and coached multiple sports for several years.
Tom left Robein to teach at Pekin Public Schools in Physical Education. Tom earned his Master's degree in Educational Administration from Bradley which he put to good use by becoming Solie Myers' Assistant Regional Superintendent. Tom later ran for the Regional Superintendent office in 1999 where he served for four years. He retired in 2005.
Tom helped coach many teams through the Union Mission and JFL. He loved all sports and enjoyed his coaching days. Tom was a devout White Sox and Bears fan. He also had season tickets for Bradley basketball. Tom was a member of Pekin Country Club and Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin.
Tom always loved to travel and planned epic summer road trips when the kids were young. Both Karen and John went to school in New Mexico and Tom loved driving there, enjoying the southwestern landscapes and culture. Cruises and road trips with neighbors were also so enjoyable. Tom was looking forward to travelling again once the COVID was over. Tom enjoyed grilling and cooking and became a gourmet cook. During the past nine months, he would meet via FaceTime to cook with Karen, Derek, John and Jenni. Such great cooking memories.
Everyone who knew Tom knows he had a great sense of humor, a true love of friends and family and he always saw the good in everyone. He was a great man, a great friend and a great father and he will be missed.
In honor of Tom please wear a favorite sports shirt in the upcoming days. When it is safe to gather in person again we will have a celebration of a life well lived. As Willie Nelson would approve, Tom was looking forward to "Getting on the road" again once the COVID is over. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Ln., Pekin, Ill. 61554 www.tapsshelter.org
; Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, Utah 84741 www.bestfriends.org
; or Grace United Methodist Church, 601 N. 4th St, Pekin, Ill. 61554 www.pekingrace.com
