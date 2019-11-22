Home

Thomasina Sweeney


1937 - 2019
Thomasina Sweeney Obituary
Thomasina Sweeney
CHILLICOTHE - Thomasina Sweeney, 81, of Chillicothe passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her residence. She was born December 12, 1937 in Zeigler, IL to Earl and Lillian (Booher) Davis. Her parents and sister, Jewell Earline Summers preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Tim Williams of WY, Tammy Lauber of Chillicothe, Darren Sweeney of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Melissa Williams, Raquel (Corey) Herron, Bryce (Lindsey) Lauber, Amber (Zack) Mulally, Dirk (Skyler) Lauber, Dylan Hoskins, Hallie Sperry; 15 great-grandchildren; two nephews; two nieces and beloved pet, Lilly. Thomasina was married to Chuck Williams for nine years and was later married to Jack Sweeney for 23 years. She worked for Caterpillar for 28 ½ years before retiring. She taught Sunday School for six years and attended Rome Baptist Church for over 40 years. Thomasina was also affiliated with the Tea Party and CUFI. Cremation has been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Pearce Community Center at 1 pm. Graveside services will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 12:30 pm at the Chillicothe City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Rome Baptist Church in her name. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
