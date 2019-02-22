Home

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CHILLICOTHE - Tibor Horvath, 92, of Chillicothe passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Heritage Manor in Chillicothe.
He was born in Zalahalap Hungary on Feb. 26, 1926 the son of Lazslo and Margit (Farkas) Horvath. He married Terez Mihalovics on Oct. 26, 1948 in Bacsbokod, Hungary.
Surviving are his children, Judit Horvath of Chillicothe and Tibor (Lora) Horvath of New Smyrna Beach, FL; two grandchildren, Jennifer A. (Eric) Percoc of Howell, MI and Justin T. (Colleen Strawbridge) Horvath of New Smyrna Beach, FL; and one great grandson, Jace Horvath of New Smyrna Beach, FL.
When Tibor came to the United States he worked for Methodist Medical Center in housekeeping. He then worked as a landscaper for the Peoria Park District, and he retired after 20 years as a horticulturist at Illinois State University.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A service will be held at a later date in Hungary. Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
