Tiffanie Lynn Hornung
HANNA CITY - Tiffanie Lynn Hornung, 26, of Hanna City passed away at 5:26 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on June 8, 1993, in Peoria, a daughter of Phill and Michelle (Skaggs) Hornung.
Surviving are her mother and stepfather, Michelle (Sean) Meehan of Trivoli; father and stepmother, Phill (Jamie) Hornung of East Peoria; five brothers, Jake Hornung of East Peoria, Taylor (Paige) Hornung of Farmington, Dylan Meehan of Roanoke, Virginia, Noah Hornung of East Peoria and Craig (Alyssa) Meehan of Trivoli; two sisters, Megan Meehan of Trivoli and Ashley Meehan of Peoria; maternal grandmother, Judith Skaggs of Peoria; paternal grandfather, Phil Hornung of Bartonville; two nieces; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Beckie Hornung; maternal grandfather, William Skaggs; and one nephew, Caleb Ryan Meehan.
Tiffanie, being a fun-loving person, enjoyed working various jobs at Gil's Supper Club and the Warehouse in Hanna City. She was of the Catholic faith and had very much love for her family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday evening, September 5, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. Cremation rites will be accorded, following the visitation. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date in Trivoli Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to .
To view Tiffanie's DVD or to leave online condolences, please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019