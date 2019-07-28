Home

PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
Tim Weidner


1955 - 2019
PEKIN - Tim Edward Weidner, 64, of Pekin passed away at 2:09 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born May 17, 1955, in Galesburg to George E. and Marietta "Mickey" (McMillian) Weidner, he married Lora Beth Ashley on July 30, 1977, in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Douglas E. (Stephanie) Weidner of Pekin and Nathan H. (Meghan) Weidner of Manito; one daughter, Devon L. (Luke) Wentz of Las Vegas, Nev.; eight grandchildren, Wyatt Thomas Weidner, Josie Jean Weidner, Zarah Leona Wentz, Caleb Luke Wentz, Heath Edward Wentz, Anava Wanda Lea Wentz, Benjamin Henry Weidner and Becca Leanne Weidner; one brother, Gary R. Weidner of Pekin; and his father-in-law, Pastor Dowice J. Ashley of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Wanda Lea Ashley.
Tim worked for Pacific Ethanol in Pekin as a millwright for nearly 22 years, retiring September 1, 2018. He previously worked for Eagle Foods in the Peoria area as a meat department manager. He was a retired member of the AFL-CIO Local 7662 and United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 536.
Tim loved fishing, hunting and spending time running around with his grandkids. He also enjoyed woodworking and remodeling or building homes.
He was a man of faith and attended Pekin First Church of the Nazarene.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor W. Lloyd Brock will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodrow Cemetery in rural Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 28 to July 30, 2019
