Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Popp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Clifford Popp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Clifford Popp Obituary
Timothy Clifford Popp
PEORIA — Timothy Clifford Popp, 52, died unexpectedly on November 26, 2019, from a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm.
Tim was born on September 8, 1967, in L'Anse, Michigan, to parents Bernice and William Popp.
He is survived by two wonderful children, Riley, a freshman at University of Illinois, and a daughter, Miranda, a junior at Richwoods High School, in Peoria, Illinois.
Tim graduated from Iron Mountain High School in 1986 as valedictorian and soon thereafter graduated with honors from the University of Michigan. For the majority of his career, Tim worked in logistics systems at Caterpillar in Peoria, Illinois, and most recently worked at Illinois Central College as a Data Analyst.
He leaves behind his parents; brother Bill and sister-in-law Laura; brother Rick and sister-in-law Sue; sister Alison and brother-in-law Tom Meier; as well as nieces and nephews Emily and Joe Popp, Sam and Isaiah Popp, and Ivy and Theo Meier; Aunts and Uncles Dolores Andrian, Bob & Barb Popp, Dan & Sue Popp, Diana & Larry Malinovsky, Clara Garcia, Jan Stanislawczyk, Joe & Sandy Stanislawczyk, Steve Stanislawczyk, Tom & Irene Piker, Carol Selfridge Popp; and numerous first cousins.
Tim was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and Aunts & Uncles Joe & Peggy Popp, Jim Andrian, Kay & Stanley Wyrwas, John & Josephine Stanislawczyk, Ray Garcia, Carol Jeffers, Cliff Popp, Mike Stanislawczyk, Margie Stanislawczyk, and cousin Karen Miller.
Tim will forever be remembered for his pride and love for his children, his tremendous wit, a love for dancing, acting, and the Michigan Wolverines, his kindness, his pursuit for social justice, and his youthful approach to life, especially when entertaining his kids, nieces, and nephews.
The memorial service will be Saturday, January 4, at 3:30 p.m. at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Peoria at 3000 W. Richwoods Boulevard in Peoria, Illinois. A dinner reception will follow.
Online condolences to Tim's family may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -