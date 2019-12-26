|
|
Timothy Clifford Popp
PEORIA — Timothy Clifford Popp, 52, died unexpectedly on November 26, 2019, from a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm.
Tim was born on September 8, 1967, in L'Anse, Michigan, to parents Bernice and William Popp.
He is survived by two wonderful children, Riley, a freshman at University of Illinois, and a daughter, Miranda, a junior at Richwoods High School, in Peoria, Illinois.
Tim graduated from Iron Mountain High School in 1986 as valedictorian and soon thereafter graduated with honors from the University of Michigan. For the majority of his career, Tim worked in logistics systems at Caterpillar in Peoria, Illinois, and most recently worked at Illinois Central College as a Data Analyst.
He leaves behind his parents; brother Bill and sister-in-law Laura; brother Rick and sister-in-law Sue; sister Alison and brother-in-law Tom Meier; as well as nieces and nephews Emily and Joe Popp, Sam and Isaiah Popp, and Ivy and Theo Meier; Aunts and Uncles Dolores Andrian, Bob & Barb Popp, Dan & Sue Popp, Diana & Larry Malinovsky, Clara Garcia, Jan Stanislawczyk, Joe & Sandy Stanislawczyk, Steve Stanislawczyk, Tom & Irene Piker, Carol Selfridge Popp; and numerous first cousins.
Tim was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and Aunts & Uncles Joe & Peggy Popp, Jim Andrian, Kay & Stanley Wyrwas, John & Josephine Stanislawczyk, Ray Garcia, Carol Jeffers, Cliff Popp, Mike Stanislawczyk, Margie Stanislawczyk, and cousin Karen Miller.
Tim will forever be remembered for his pride and love for his children, his tremendous wit, a love for dancing, acting, and the Michigan Wolverines, his kindness, his pursuit for social justice, and his youthful approach to life, especially when entertaining his kids, nieces, and nephews.
The memorial service will be Saturday, January 4, at 3:30 p.m. at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Peoria at 3000 W. Richwoods Boulevard in Peoria, Illinois. A dinner reception will follow.
Online condolences to Tim's family may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019