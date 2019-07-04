|
|
Timothy D. Miller
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Timothy D. Miller passed away at his residence on 27 June, 2019.
He was born in Peoria IL on January 28, 1959 to Bobbie & Ruth (Turnball) Miller. They preceded him in death.
Surviving Timothy are his 2 daughters, Caroline & Echo; 1 sister, Linda Ford.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation assisted the family with cremation.
Online condolences can be made at www.SchmidtHaller.com
There will be a burial of ashes at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 4 to July 6, 2019