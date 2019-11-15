Home

Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 682-6616
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Mausoleum
Peoria, IL
View Map
Timothy Hegger


1961 - 2019
Timothy Hegger Obituary
Timothy Hegger
PEORIA - Timothy Robert Hegger, age 58, of Springfield, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Springfield Memorial Medical Center.
Tim was born on Jan. 7, 1961 in Peoria, Illinois to Robert Elmer and Opal Mildred (Apperson) Hegger. They both preceded him in death.
Surviving are his sisters, Dian (Jim) Steeg of Chillicothe and Jacqueline Keene of Pinckneyville, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service and entombment will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 11am at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria. Memorials may be made to the National Association for Down Syndrome. Arrangements were handled through Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Online condolences may be made through www.cumerford.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
