|
|
Timothy R. Snyder
MACKINAW - Timothy R. Snyder, 60, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Tim was born on September 22, 1958, in Peoria to Billy and Helen Hoey Snyder. Tim married Jill Blair on May 9, 1981. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Caleb (Marissa) Snyder of Glen Carbon and Cody Snyder of Mackinaw; one grandson, Logan Snyder of Glen Carbon; three brothers, Joe (Andrea) Snyder of Washington, Jim (Mary Lynn) Snyder of Kyle, TX, and TJ Snyder of Dresbach, MN; two sisters, Marie (Richard) Haines of Kirksville, MO, and Kathy (Mark) Dunn of Billings, MT; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Don and Mary Blair of Metamora; brother-in-law, Mark Blair of Mojave, CA; and two sisters-in-law, Jamie (Art "Rocko") Schlappi of Waynesboro, VA, and Becky (Jim) Kelly of Morton.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Ryan; and two brothers, David and John.
Tim graduated from Eureka High School in 1976. He then went to work for Tazewell Machine Works in Pekin for over 40 years, where he became operations plant manager.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Mackinaw Christian Church. Pastor Judith Guy will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 6, at the Christian Church. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the , 1972 Innerbelt Business Center Drive, St. Louis, MO 63114.
Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019