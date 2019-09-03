Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haensel Funeral Home
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
(309) 359-3221
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mackinaw Christian Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Mackinaw Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy R. Snyder


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy R. Snyder Obituary
Timothy R. Snyder
MACKINAW - Timothy R. Snyder, 60, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Tim was born on September 22, 1958, in Peoria to Billy and Helen Hoey Snyder. Tim married Jill Blair on May 9, 1981. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Caleb (Marissa) Snyder of Glen Carbon and Cody Snyder of Mackinaw; one grandson, Logan Snyder of Glen Carbon; three brothers, Joe (Andrea) Snyder of Washington, Jim (Mary Lynn) Snyder of Kyle, TX, and TJ Snyder of Dresbach, MN; two sisters, Marie (Richard) Haines of Kirksville, MO, and Kathy (Mark) Dunn of Billings, MT; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Don and Mary Blair of Metamora; brother-in-law, Mark Blair of Mojave, CA; and two sisters-in-law, Jamie (Art "Rocko") Schlappi of Waynesboro, VA, and Becky (Jim) Kelly of Morton.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Ryan; and two brothers, David and John.
Tim graduated from Eureka High School in 1976. He then went to work for Tazewell Machine Works in Pekin for over 40 years, where he became operations plant manager.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Mackinaw Christian Church. Pastor Judith Guy will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 6, at the Christian Church. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the , 1972 Innerbelt Business Center Drive, St. Louis, MO 63114.
Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now