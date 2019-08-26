|
|
Timothy T. Longman
CHILLICOTHE - Timothy T. "Hawk" Longman, 48, of Chillicothe, formerly of Henry, passed away at 9:58 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in East Peoria.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Carroll Street Chapel, with a rosary to be recited at 3:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary/St. John XXIII Parish in Henry, with Fr. Pat Henehan officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Henry. A celebration of life will be held at Shandy's in Henry, following services.
Tim was born in Peoria, IL, on September 19, 1970, a son to Jerald and Pamela Worsfold Longman. He attended schools in Bradford, IL, and served in the U.S. Navy.
Surviving are his parents of Tiskilwa; sisters, Tammy (Dave) Pelz of Tiskilwa and Tina (Curt) Witte of Atkinson; niece and nephews, Brock (Jessica) Schmitt and Colton Schmitt, both of Tiskilwa, and Aleigha and Kyler Witte of Atkinson; great-nephews, Landon and Braxton Schmitt; and his step-daughter, Sydney Theinert of Chillicothe. Also surviving is his beloved dog, Cash.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Florence Worsfold and Leonard and Gertrude Longman.
Tim was a very outgoing guy with a huge heart. He would have done anything for anyone. He enjoyed driving a semi, both over the road and locally. He loved to be outdoors, working on the farm, camping, fishing, cooking and, of course, riding his Harley. He was the life of the party and loved to laugh with friends and family.
Memorials may given to the Sydney Theinert Education Fund or St. Jude.
His family wishes to express a sincere appreciation to all of his friends and family who came together to help Tim during his illness. Whether it was cooking a meal for him, giving him rides to appointments, caring for Cash, visits, cards, calls or just being there with him as a friend, it meant a great deal to all of us and we thank you. Forever ride free, Hawk.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019