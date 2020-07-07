1/1
Timothy Wayne Sligar
1961 - 2020
Timothy Wayne Sligar
PEORIA - Timothy Wayne Sligar, 59, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his residence.
Timothy was born on January 9, 1961, in Peoria, a son of James Sligar and Joanne Sligar Lewey.
He was preceded in death by his father and his niece, Amanda Zears.
Surviving are his mother, Joanne Lewey of East Peoria; his brother, Jim (Judy) Sligar of Mackinaw; his sister, Laura (Shane) Murphy; his nieces, Natalie and Isabelle Zears, all of Morton; his nephew, Braden Murphy of Dunlap; his former spouse, Janice Boughton of Peoria; his step-son, Jeff Kern of Kennesaw, GA; his step-daughter, Kristin (Britt) Snider; and two grandsons, Winston and Louis Snider, all of Peoria.
Tim worked at Aetna Insurance until it's closing in 1996, then Argonaut Great Central Insurance Company and most recently, the United States Department of Probation as the Assistant Director of Information Technology from 2001 until he retired in 2016.
Tim was an incredible athlete in grade school and in his High school career at Dunlap. He excelled at basketball and golf. Later in his life, he enjoyed cycling. He was an avid bowler and famously bowled a perfect game. He would often retell the impressive event.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandsons, whom he loved dearly.
Tim had a bright smile, infectious laugh and cheery disposition that will be remembered by all that knew him. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Wright and Salmon Mortuary in Peoria. A family graveside service will be held at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, following visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials in Tim's memory may be made to Dunlap High School Athletic Department.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
