Tina Ann Morrison
PEORIA - Tina Ann Morrison, 61, of Peoria died Thursday, March 21, 2019.
She was born on May 6, 1957. She was the daughter of Patricia J. Ulick; sister of Debra D. Parrish; fiancee of the love of her life, Paul J. Branan; mother of Bryon L. Morrison; mother-in-law of Amy C. Morrison; and grandmother of Zakry and Kyra Morrison. She loved all her family, friends and her cats very deeply.
A celebration of life is pending.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019