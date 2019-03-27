Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Ann Morrison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tina Ann Morrison Obituary
Tina Ann Morrison
PEORIA - Tina Ann Morrison, 61, of Peoria died Thursday, March 21, 2019.
She was born on May 6, 1957. She was the daughter of Patricia J. Ulick; sister of Debra D. Parrish; fiancee of the love of her life, Paul J. Branan; mother of Bryon L. Morrison; mother-in-law of Amy C. Morrison; and grandmother of Zakry and Kyra Morrison. She loved all her family, friends and her cats very deeply.
A celebration of life is pending.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.