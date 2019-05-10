|
|
Tina Rakestraw
PEKIN - Tina R. Rakestraw, age 60 of Salem, IL, formerly of Pekin, passed away Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Doctors Nursing Home in Salem, IL.
Tina was born in Pekin, IL on December 30, 1958 to Norman and June (Rusk) Rakestraw.
Survivors include her father, Norman of Pekin; daughters, Mandy Nitti and husband Nick of Norridge and Sara Jones and fiance Tracy Neff of Salem; son, Kyle Rakestraw and wife Kristina of Woodridge; siblings, John Rakestraw, Lisa Wilhite, Mona Baker, Keli VanSaghi and Mara Rakestraw; grandchildren, Allen Hempen-Jones, Fabiana Nitti, Waylon Rakestraw and Damian Rakestraw.
Tina was preceded in death by her mother and 3 siblings, Eddie, Teresa and Cathy.
Tina was a homemaker. She was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Salem, IL and the Marion County .
There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion County Illinois Division and may be left at Rogers- Atkins Funeral Home who is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019