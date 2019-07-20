Home

Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
New Morning Star M.B. Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
New Morning Star M.B. Church
Resources
Todd Derrick Wright


1966 - 2019
Todd Derrick Wright Obituary
Todd Derrick Wright
PEORIA - Mr. Todd D. Wright, 53, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 8:10 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at New Morning Star M.B. Church, with a visitation at 12 noon, with Host Pastor Cleveland Thomas Sr. Minister Donald Cummings will bring the eulogy.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 20 to July 22, 2019
