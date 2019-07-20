|
Todd Derrick Wright
PEORIA - Mr. Todd D. Wright, 53, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 8:10 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at New Morning Star M.B. Church, with a visitation at 12 noon, with Host Pastor Cleveland Thomas Sr. Minister Donald Cummings will bring the eulogy.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 20 to July 22, 2019