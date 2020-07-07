1/1
Todd J. Waechter
1966 - 2020
Todd J. Waechter
EAST PEORIA - Todd Joseph Waechter, 53, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 11:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on August 27, 1966, in Peoria, IL, to Herman J. and Evelyn "Evie" K. (Ivins) Waechter.
Surviving are his daughter, Audrey Waechter of Dixon; grandsons, Lucas and Ryan Gascoigne of Dixon; father, Herman of Florida; mother, Evie (William) Dahl of East Peoria; sibling, Tracy Waechter of Germantown Hills; fiancé, Charlene M. Craig of East Peoria; and two nieces, Miranda and Kaitlyn Driskell.
Todd was a U.S. Air Force veteran, proudly serving for ten years as an aerospace ground mechanic during Desert Storm. He had worked as an electrician with Aecom. He loved the outdoors, camping and fishing, air shows and the Chicago Cubs and Bears. Todd was a member of the Spring Bay American Legion Post 1115 and the East Peoria Boat Club. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and taking their dog, Amber, to the park and on car rides.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora, with Pastor Gary Salm officiating. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service at the East Peoria Boat Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Illinois Cancer Center, 8940 North Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
