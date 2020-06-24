Todd W. Hoerr
BELLEVUE - Todd Wesley Hoerr, 55, of Bellevue, IL, passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his son's home in West Peoria.
Todd was born on January 24, 1965, in Peoria to Eldon and Marilyn (Huxtable) Hoerr.
Surviving are his parents of Peoria; two sons, Wesley Hoerr of West Peoria and Jeremy Hoerr of South Pekin; one granddaughter, Oaklyn Huffman; two brothers, Ted Hoerr and Jerry (Julie) Hoerr, both of Peoria; and three sisters, Margie Finkral, Wendy (Richard) Layton and Jennie (Steve) Wilson, all of Peoria.
He was a member of Hiram Walker Rod & Gun Club in Farmington, IL. Todd was an avid fisherman, and if he wasn't fishing, he was finding a tree to climb up in to kill a whitetail. Todd was very passionate with passing down his love for the outdoors to his two boys that instantly started following his footsteps since they could walk.
A celebration of Todd's life will be at a later date. Cremation has been accorded. Inurnment will be in Smithville Cemetery near Hanna City. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Todd's arrangements.
Todd's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com, where condolences may also be sent to his family.
BELLEVUE - Todd Wesley Hoerr, 55, of Bellevue, IL, passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his son's home in West Peoria.
Todd was born on January 24, 1965, in Peoria to Eldon and Marilyn (Huxtable) Hoerr.
Surviving are his parents of Peoria; two sons, Wesley Hoerr of West Peoria and Jeremy Hoerr of South Pekin; one granddaughter, Oaklyn Huffman; two brothers, Ted Hoerr and Jerry (Julie) Hoerr, both of Peoria; and three sisters, Margie Finkral, Wendy (Richard) Layton and Jennie (Steve) Wilson, all of Peoria.
He was a member of Hiram Walker Rod & Gun Club in Farmington, IL. Todd was an avid fisherman, and if he wasn't fishing, he was finding a tree to climb up in to kill a whitetail. Todd was very passionate with passing down his love for the outdoors to his two boys that instantly started following his footsteps since they could walk.
A celebration of Todd's life will be at a later date. Cremation has been accorded. Inurnment will be in Smithville Cemetery near Hanna City. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Todd's arrangements.
Todd's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com, where condolences may also be sent to his family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.