Todd W. Hoerr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Todd W. Hoerr
BELLEVUE - Todd Wesley Hoerr, 55, of Bellevue, IL, passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his son's home in West Peoria.
Todd was born on January 24, 1965, in Peoria to Eldon and Marilyn (Huxtable) Hoerr.
Surviving are his parents of Peoria; two sons, Wesley Hoerr of West Peoria and Jeremy Hoerr of South Pekin; one granddaughter, Oaklyn Huffman; two brothers, Ted Hoerr and Jerry (Julie) Hoerr, both of Peoria; and three sisters, Margie Finkral, Wendy (Richard) Layton and Jennie (Steve) Wilson, all of Peoria.
He was a member of Hiram Walker Rod & Gun Club in Farmington, IL. Todd was an avid fisherman, and if he wasn't fishing, he was finding a tree to climb up in to kill a whitetail. Todd was very passionate with passing down his love for the outdoors to his two boys that instantly started following his footsteps since they could walk.
A celebration of Todd's life will be at a later date. Cremation has been accorded. Inurnment will be in Smithville Cemetery near Hanna City. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Todd's arrangements.
Todd's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com, where condolences may also be sent to his family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved