Tom Martin
1949 - 2020
BLOOMINGTON - Thomas R. Martin, 71, of Bloomington passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.
He was born on June 17, 1949, in Peoria, IL, to Raymond V. and Marie Rassi Martin. He married Jessica R. "Jay" Randolph on June 15, 1968, in Morton. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Brad (Kara) Martin of Bloomington and Lisa Kneip of Mackinaw; eight grandchildren; one brother, Dean Martin; two sisters, Janice (Marshall) Heinold and Kathleen (Morrie) Zimmerman; and one brother-in-law, TC Randolph.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Eunice Martin.
An Army veteran, Tom proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Tom grew up and worked at the family furniture store, Martin Furniture Company in East Peoria, for many years. He was the founder and co-owner of Martin's Home Furniture in Bloomington in 1995 and enjoyed working and serving the customers surrounding the Bloomington-Normal area.
He was a member of the Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church, where he had served in various capacities over the years. He and his wife, Jay, enjoyed traveling.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, at the Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Funeral Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Midwest Food Bank.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church
AUG
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church
