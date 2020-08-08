1/1
Tom Robinson
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tom Robinson
DUNLAP -- Tom Robinson, 68, of Dunlap passed away and went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the OSF Richard L Owens Hospice Home.
He was born on August 5, 1952, in Savannah, TN, to Joe and Irene (Reynolds) Robinson. He is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Peggy, his children, Dave (Beth) Robinson of Washington, Chris (Harleena) Robinson of Peoria, and Matt (Ania) Robinson of Killingworth, CT, and his grandchildren Anna, Luke, Iyla, Kiran, Maja, and Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tom worked for Caterpillar for 33 years, mostly in product development, where he impacted many people both professionally and personally. He was a gifted Bible teacher and taught adult bible classes at church for many years. He was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church for the last several years. His personal relationship with Jesus was the most important thing to him and his greatest hope was to see others believe and grow in their faith.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with his family - especially playing with his grandkids, serving others through his church, and doing projects around his house and his kids' houses.
A private service will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church followed by a graveside service and burial at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. Pastors Bob Jordan and Jos Smolik will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church or to the OSF Richard L Owens Hospice Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
3096913456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved