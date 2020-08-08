Tom Robinson
DUNLAP -- Tom Robinson, 68, of Dunlap passed away and went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the OSF Richard L Owens Hospice Home.
He was born on August 5, 1952, in Savannah, TN, to Joe and Irene (Reynolds) Robinson. He is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Peggy, his children, Dave (Beth) Robinson of Washington, Chris (Harleena) Robinson of Peoria, and Matt (Ania) Robinson of Killingworth, CT, and his grandchildren Anna, Luke, Iyla, Kiran, Maja, and Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tom worked for Caterpillar for 33 years, mostly in product development, where he impacted many people both professionally and personally. He was a gifted Bible teacher and taught adult bible classes at church for many years. He was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church for the last several years. His personal relationship with Jesus was the most important thing to him and his greatest hope was to see others believe and grow in their faith.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with his family - especially playing with his grandkids, serving others through his church, and doing projects around his house and his kids' houses.
A private service will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church followed by a graveside service and burial at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. Pastors Bob Jordan and Jos Smolik will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church or to the OSF Richard L Owens Hospice Home.
