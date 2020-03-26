Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommie Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommie Parker


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommie Parker Obituary
Tommie Parker
PEORIA - Tommie J. Parker, 66, of Peoria, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at UnityPoint Methodist surrounded by his family.
He was born October 25, 1953 in Peoria, IL to Thomas and Beatrice Parker.
He is survived by his mother, Beatrice Parker of Peoria, three brothers, Bryan (Andrea) Parker, Rick Parker, and Derrick (Tonya) Parker all of Peoria, a host of nieces and nephews, Colin, Landon (Melanie), Brittany, Brooklyn, and Sidney, and two godsons, Colten and Calen. Also a of host great nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas.
Tommie worked at Methodist Medical Center and then later as a Flight Attendant with Delta Airlines for over 25 years. He was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church in Peoria, where he played the piano for the senior choir. With a heart of gold Tommie had a passion for music, his family, and friends. His smile and energy will be greatly missed. Tommie loved listening to music and making tapes and CD's of all of his favorite songs.
A private service will be held at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel with a burial following at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Baptist Church in Peoria. Online condolences can be submitted to www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -