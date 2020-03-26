|
|
Tommie Parker
PEORIA - Tommie J. Parker, 66, of Peoria, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at UnityPoint Methodist surrounded by his family.
He was born October 25, 1953 in Peoria, IL to Thomas and Beatrice Parker.
He is survived by his mother, Beatrice Parker of Peoria, three brothers, Bryan (Andrea) Parker, Rick Parker, and Derrick (Tonya) Parker all of Peoria, a host of nieces and nephews, Colin, Landon (Melanie), Brittany, Brooklyn, and Sidney, and two godsons, Colten and Calen. Also a of host great nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas.
Tommie worked at Methodist Medical Center and then later as a Flight Attendant with Delta Airlines for over 25 years. He was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church in Peoria, where he played the piano for the senior choir. With a heart of gold Tommie had a passion for music, his family, and friends. His smile and energy will be greatly missed. Tommie loved listening to music and making tapes and CD's of all of his favorite songs.
A private service will be held at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel with a burial following at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Baptist Church in Peoria. Online condolences can be submitted to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020