Tommy Phillips
MORTON - Tommy Phillips, 72, of Morton, formerly of Tremont, passed away at 2:50 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born on September 29, 1946, in Pekin to Thomas T. and Bertha E. Berchtold Phillips. He married Bertie Hunt on March 2, 1970, in Pekin, and she survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Kerry A. (Terry) Farnsworth of Morton, Stacey J. (Dave) Peterson of Brimfield and Christy J. Phillips of New York, formerly of Tremont; three grandchildren, Ian J. (Alyssa) Rayner of Mt. Vernon and Sierra F. Peterson and David T. Peterson, both of Brimfield; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tommy worked at Caterpillar, Inc. in Morton for 30 years. He then worked for Brubaker Trucking in Goodfield for several years.
He served in the United States Army.
He was a proud member of the NRA. He and his wife adored the children at St. Jude and sponsored a child, Catie.
Tommy enjoyed building cars from the ground up, rebuilding small and large engines, woodworking, NASCAR, drag racing and spending time with his family.
A celebration of Tommy's life will be from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at his home, 113 W. St. Paul St., Morton. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery in Tremont at a later date.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to or Autism Speaks in Peoria.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019