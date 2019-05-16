|
Tony Bertolo
ROANOKE — Anthony R. "Tony" Bertolo, 42, of Janesville, WI, formerly of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Janesvillle, WI.
He was born on September 10, 1976, in Pontiac, IL, to Johnny R. and Betty Jane Harris Bertolo. He married Tammie Lara on December 15, 2006, in Eureka, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Tammie Bertolo, of Janesville, WI; his parents, Johnny and Betty Jane Bertolo of Roanoke, IL; three stepchildren, Brittany Liley and her fiancé Derek Willis of Yukon, OK, Brandon (Jordan) Hellrung of Yelm, WA, and Ashton Dralle of Hawaii; two grandchildren, Kayson Knox and Tinlee Lynn; one brother, Deron (Brenda) Bertolo of Riverton, IL; and one sister, Ann Bertolo of Roanoke, IL.
He was preceded in death by his brother Keith Bertolo and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Tony was a design checker, currently working for Sub Zero Wolf in Madison, WI.
Tony was a talented handyman who loved to fix things and take on the many remodel projects that his wife would throw at him. He had such a kind nature and giving heart and was always willing to take those talents to help other friends and family with their projects also.
Tony was a die-hard Cubs fan and enjoyed watching Cubs games. His greatest joy was his family. He especially enjoyed the short time he got at being a grandpa as he truly adored his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday May 21, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, 204 W. Husseman St. in Roanoke. Dennis Kennell will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday evening, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roanoke Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bill Zeman Scholarship Fund or to Paw Prints Dog Park in Janesville, WI. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 16 to May 18, 2019