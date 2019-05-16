Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
(309) 923-3651
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Bertolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Bertolo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tony Bertolo Obituary
Tony Bertolo
ROANOKE — Anthony R. "Tony" Bertolo, 42, of Janesville, WI, formerly of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Janesvillle, WI.
He was born on September 10, 1976, in Pontiac, IL, to Johnny R. and Betty Jane Harris Bertolo. He married Tammie Lara on December 15, 2006, in Eureka, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Tammie Bertolo, of Janesville, WI; his parents, Johnny and Betty Jane Bertolo of Roanoke, IL; three stepchildren, Brittany Liley and her fiancé Derek Willis of Yukon, OK, Brandon (Jordan) Hellrung of Yelm, WA, and Ashton Dralle of Hawaii; two grandchildren, Kayson Knox and Tinlee Lynn; one brother, Deron (Brenda) Bertolo of Riverton, IL; and one sister, Ann Bertolo of Roanoke, IL.
He was preceded in death by his brother Keith Bertolo and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Tony was a design checker, currently working for Sub Zero Wolf in Madison, WI.
Tony was a talented handyman who loved to fix things and take on the many remodel projects that his wife would throw at him. He had such a kind nature and giving heart and was always willing to take those talents to help other friends and family with their projects also.
Tony was a die-hard Cubs fan and enjoyed watching Cubs games. His greatest joy was his family. He especially enjoyed the short time he got at being a grandpa as he truly adored his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday May 21, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, 204 W. Husseman St. in Roanoke. Dennis Kennell will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday evening, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roanoke Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bill Zeman Scholarship Fund or to Paw Prints Dog Park in Janesville, WI. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 16 to May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now