Tony Gene Ledbetter
EAST PEORIA - Tony Gene Ledbetter, 62, of East Peoria, formerly of Bartonville, passed away at 3:40 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
He was born on June 9, 1956, in Peoria to Torrence Miller and Regina Marie (Parlier) Ledbetter. He first married Laura Johnstone on October 26, 1974, in Bartonville. She preceded him in death. He later married Wanda Brabson on August 5, 2016, in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are his father, Torrence; two sons, Dustin M. (Angela) Ledbetter of Metamora and Derrick L. Ledbetter of Peoria; three grandchildren, Katie, Brian and David; and three brothers, Bruce (Joy) Ledbetter of Hanna City, Darryl Ledbetter of Peoria and Daniel (Beth) Ledbetter of Washburn.
Tony was preceded in death by his mother; one grandson, Andrew; and one sister, Debra Lynn (Ledbetter) Carter.
Tony worked as a machinist for Metamora Industries. He was a member of the New Heights Fellowship Church.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Bartonville, IL, where a visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Pastor Paul Trilikis will officiate. A celebration of life will follow the services. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.
Memorials can be made to the family for funeral expenses, in care of Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home.
To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019