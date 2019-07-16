|
Tony L. Bonati
PEORIA - Tony Lee Bonati, 78, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Tony was born on May 27, 1941, in Peoria, the son of Pete and M. Isabel (Gowen) Bonati. They both preceded him in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Tiffany (Dr. Michael) Meier of Metamora; five grandchildren, Isabella and Joseph Meier of Metamora, Madison and Sophia Bonati of Metamora and Aubrey Bonati of Peoria Heights; one sister-in-law, Christine Bonati Bollwinkle of Peoria; one nephew, Joshua Bonati of Brooklyn, NY; and his best friends, Dick and Kathy Belleville of Clearwater, FL.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Anthony Bonati; one brother, Ronald P. Bonati; and his wife of 25 years, Linda Bonati.
Tony was a graduate of the former Chillicothe Township High School, where he was a stellar athlete. He served in the United States Army and had the honor of being inducted into the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame in 2006. He retired from Caterpillar and was an avid golfer and a Chevrolet SSR enthusiast. He was a member of the Florida SSR Fanatics, where he would spend the winter months after retirement.
His funeral will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 12 noon at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Veronica Haskell, Certified Funeral Celebrant, will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Peoria Area Performing Arts Studio 8816b N. Industrial Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
Condolences may be left for Tony's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 16 to July 18, 2019