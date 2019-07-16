Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
(309) 385-4414
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Bonati
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony L. Bonati

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony L. Bonati Obituary
Tony L. Bonati
PEORIA - Tony Lee Bonati, 78, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Tony was born on May 27, 1941, in Peoria, the son of Pete and M. Isabel (Gowen) Bonati. They both preceded him in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Tiffany (Dr. Michael) Meier of Metamora; five grandchildren, Isabella and Joseph Meier of Metamora, Madison and Sophia Bonati of Metamora and Aubrey Bonati of Peoria Heights; one sister-in-law, Christine Bonati Bollwinkle of Peoria; one nephew, Joshua Bonati of Brooklyn, NY; and his best friends, Dick and Kathy Belleville of Clearwater, FL.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Anthony Bonati; one brother, Ronald P. Bonati; and his wife of 25 years, Linda Bonati.
Tony was a graduate of the former Chillicothe Township High School, where he was a stellar athlete. He served in the United States Army and had the honor of being inducted into the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame in 2006. He retired from Caterpillar and was an avid golfer and a Chevrolet SSR enthusiast. He was a member of the Florida SSR Fanatics, where he would spend the winter months after retirement.
His funeral will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 12 noon at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Veronica Haskell, Certified Funeral Celebrant, will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Peoria Area Performing Arts Studio 8816b N. Industrial Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
Condolences may be left for Tony's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 16 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now