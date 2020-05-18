|
Tony L. Dean
PEORIA - Tony L. Dean, 73, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Peoria.
He was born on July 9, 1946, in Lincoln, IL, to Virgil and Ruth (Henefeld) Dean. He married Bobbie Myers on October 15, 1983, in Glasford. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Chad (Lisa) Ford of Canton, Shawn Ford of Peoria and Tracy (Tammy) Ford of Danvers, IL; four grandchildren, Matt and Cory Ford of Canton, Derrick (Cristina) Rider of Norfolk, VA, and Brittney (Kyle) Kistner of Phoenix, AZ; two great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Trent (Angela) Diekhoff of Johnstown, CO.
Tony worked as a Power Truck Operator for Caterpillar, Inc., retiring in 2001. He was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Glasford and the UAW Local 974 and was a volunteer fireman with the Timber-Hollis Fire Protection District. Tony enjoyed gardening and tending to his flowers, going to his grandchildren's sporting events, spending time with family, watching NASCAR and Westerns and had a great love for John Deere Tractors.
Cremation will be accorded and private graveside service will be at St. Peters Lutheran Church Cemetery in Glasford. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be submitted to www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020